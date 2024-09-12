Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.52

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 335102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

