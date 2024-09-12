News (NASDAQ:NWS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Loop Capital

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
NWS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.37.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
