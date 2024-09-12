News (NASDAQ:NWS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Loop Capital

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

News Stock Down 1.5 %

NWS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of News

News Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in News in the second quarter worth $383,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in News by 9.1% during the second quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.