Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $15,144,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.