NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after buying an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $44,480,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

