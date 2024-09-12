Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.21% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 86,293 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

