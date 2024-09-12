Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $29.16 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 3.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $895.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $854.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.