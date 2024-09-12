Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

