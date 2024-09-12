Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 142,870 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,870 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in BRC were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRC by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in BRC by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital downgraded BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Insider Activity at BRC

In other BRC news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $60,392.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRC Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.18.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

