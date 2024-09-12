Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

