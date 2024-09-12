NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.1 %
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
