NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.