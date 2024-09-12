NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Grows Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

VKQ stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.