NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $333,000 Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,886 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.