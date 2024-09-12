NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $2.03 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.05% of Blackbaud as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 657,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.1% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,376.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,373 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.41 and a beta of 1.02. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

