NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $135,880,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at about $70,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KE by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 3,155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in KE by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

