NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 168,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,633,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 19.62% of NLS Pharmaceutics worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Read More

