Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,420,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,287,858 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Nomura Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Nomura
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nomura by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Nomura by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 197,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Call Option Activity Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.