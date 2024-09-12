Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,420,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,287,858 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nomura

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nomura by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Nomura by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 197,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

