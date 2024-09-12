NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 139,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 104,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

NTG Clarity Networks Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97. The firm has a market cap of C$49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at NTG Clarity Networks

About NTG Clarity Networks

In related news, Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$90,785.00. Corporate insiders own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.