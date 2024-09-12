Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.74

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$60.74 and last traded at C$61.21, with a volume of 706568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.96%.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $522,580 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

