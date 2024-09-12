Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NUW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,597. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

