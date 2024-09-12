Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:NPCT)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

NYSE NPCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 70,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.