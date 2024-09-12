Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.21

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 38310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
