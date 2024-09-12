Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
