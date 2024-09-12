Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Decreased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NUV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
