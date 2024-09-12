NXM One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,191.46 or 0.99942877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

