Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 4%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 94,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 117,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Oblong Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 138.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

