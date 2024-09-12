Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Karen H. Beachy Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OII opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $15,161,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

