OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $30.77 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $30.77 million and $5.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

