Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Up 0.3%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$90.90 and last traded at C$88.79. Approximately 131,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 102,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.53.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$93.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.40.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

