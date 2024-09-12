Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.68.

ORCL stock opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

