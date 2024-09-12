Orchid Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Orchid has a market cap of $68.87 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009369 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.52 or 1.00084897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

