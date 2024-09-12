Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

