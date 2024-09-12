Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.86

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 51725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.62.

The company has a current ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.28.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

