Osmosis Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $271.16 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,921,024 coins and its circulating supply is 682,277,887 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

