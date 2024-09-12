Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:OXM opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.
