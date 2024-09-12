Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.66, but opened at $75.65. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 347,525 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

