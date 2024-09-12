Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.