Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

