Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $190.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after buying an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $204.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

