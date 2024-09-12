Pamela J. Cramer Sells 4,099 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $205,072.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,366,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 326,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.