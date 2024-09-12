Pamela J. Cramer Sells 4,099 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $205,072.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $53.92.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
