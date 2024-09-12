Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.74 and last traded at C$25.51. Approximately 397,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 759,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.24.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -98.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.09, for a total value of C$42,908.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,426 shares of company stock worth $448,154. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

