PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.92

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday. The company traded as high as $55.92 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 154971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 14.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

