Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

