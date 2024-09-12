PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $479.59 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2,525.14 or 0.04368070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $479.59 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 189,925 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
