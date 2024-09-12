Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.54. 182,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,474,000 after buying an additional 63,337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Paychex by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

