PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

