PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.15 and last traded at $67.66. Approximately 3,363,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,131,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

