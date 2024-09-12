PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,506 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 2.1% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $91,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.