Pecaut & CO. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 1.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

NYSE:CP opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

