Pecaut & CO. Has $402,000 Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.83 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

