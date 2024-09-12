PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.64

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.64 and last traded at $109.64, with a volume of 23145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,319. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

